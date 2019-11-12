HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The holiday spirit is alive and well in Hillsborough County.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies along with a local Walmart joined forces to replace a woman's bike that was stolen Monday.

The sheriff's office said that Walmart put up most of the cost and the deputies pitched in the rest.

And, the woman got more than just her bike back. The deputies brought other goodies to help keep her and the bike safe in the future.

"Deputy Howard, Corporal Hawkins and Master Deputy George delivered the bike to its new owner, complete with a new lock and chain, some safety lights, and a registration decal for our HCSO Bicycle Registration Program," the sheriff's office wrote in a post.

The sheriff's office also wants to remind riders that they can register their bike with them to assist in the chance that your bike is stolen.

By registering it you are assisting the sheriff's office with their ability to locate, identify and return your bicycle to you.

"You just need to show up at your closest district office with the bike that you want to be registered," the sheriff's office wrote.

Once registered a number will be assigned to your bike.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter