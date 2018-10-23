Officers are looking into a death that happened in Portsmouth on Tuesday.

According to officials, a man was found dead in the 3600 block of Western Brand Boulevard. Emergency Communications received the 911 call around 11:20 a.m.

The identity of the man has not been released at this time.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

