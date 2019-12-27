ORLANDO, Fla — Their job is to bring Disney’s iconic characters to life for the millions of people who make their way through the happiest place on earth – but the employees inside the costumes say some tourists take the fun way too far.

Cast members who portray Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck filed police reports in December. They told the Orange County Sheriff’s Office they were touched inappropriately.

One said she went to the hospital.

The Orlando Sentinel reports A 36-year-old woman who dresses up as Mickey Mouse Mouse told deputies a park guest patted her costume’s heavy head several times, hurting her neck bad enough to require medical treatment.

While she didn’t believe the tourist intentionally hurt her, other reported instances have been much more disturbing.

Other characters claimed to have been violated by inappropriate touching.

In November, a Florida man was accused of groping a Disney princess.

Brian Sherman, 51, was charged with battery after a park employee told Orange County deputies he touched her breast.

According to the arrest report, Sherman finally backed off after the princess and other Disney employees persuaded him to pose “like a prince.”

Brian Thomas Sherman, 51, was arrested for allegedly groping a Walt Disney World princess in November, 2019.

Orange County Sheriff's Office

RELATED: Florida man accused of groping a princess at Disney World

Then, on Dec. 3, an 18-year-old employee dressed as Donald Duck at Animal Kingdom told deputies a woman in her 60s asked to kiss the character – then started touching and grabbing at the costume.

The employee said it escalated from there, and the woman ‘frantically’ reached inside the costume and touched her chest.

No charges were filed in that case.

“Everyone should feel safe at work, and we encourage Cast Members to come forward in any uncomfortable situation,” said Disney spokeswoman Andrea Finger in a statement to the Orlando Sentinel.

“We provide multiple resources to protect our Cast Members’ well-being, including on-site law enforcement officers who respond, and are available to them, if needed.”

RELATED: M&M's store set to open at Disney Springs

RELATED: Internet goes crazy over 'Baby Yoda Cat'

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter