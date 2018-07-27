CHESAPEAKE BAY, Va. (WVEC) — A dive team has found the freight truck that went over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Friday, a Coast Guard official said.

The Coast Guard was notified around 7:57 a.m. Saturday that the truck and a body had been found by the dive team, Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Ronald Hodges said.

The truck is expected to be recovered later Saturday, but Hodges couldn't give an exact time.

There were earlier witness accounts of a possible second person in the truck, but divers couldn't substantiate those reports during the search, he said.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the truck without a trailer went over the wall of the bridge on the southbound side of the bridge-tunnel at mile-marker 12.

Thomas R. Anderson, III from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel said, a van and a tractor-trailer were involved in a crash. The truck went over the west side of the southbound span.

Officials said the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. The five passengers in the van are expected to be okay after being treated at the scene.

The facility has sustained heavy guardrail and curb damage, and CBBT maintenance crews responded to make emergency repairs. All traffic lanes were closed, but they have were reopened around 10 p.m. The shoulder lane at the scene is expected to remain closed until permanent repairs can be made.

CBBT Police are still investigating the circumstances of the accident. Virginia Beach Police Department, US Coast Guard, and Northampton County Police Departments are assisting.

The Coast Guard has crews assisting from Station Cape Charles, Station Little Creek, and Air Station Elizabeth City.

According to 13News Now's meteorologists, wind gusts were gusting 30 to 40 miles per hour. On the weather radar, a storm was over the Bridge-Tunnel around that time.

The speed limit on the CBBT at the time of the crash was 35 mph due to heavy rains.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC