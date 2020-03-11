Diversifying Hampton Roads police departments is a challenge in 2020

Hampton Roads' police departments don't always mirror the demographics of the communities they serve.

Hampton Roads is made up of diverse communities. But when it comes to police departments, that’s not always the case.

A 13News Now investigation reveals no local department completely mirrors the demographics of the communities they serve.

Forty percent of the Hampton Roads population is Black, compared with just 18 percent of the officers across all seven cities.

"In the reform police atmosphere, people want to know what your department looks like," said Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone. "We have a host of races here, and it's important that we represent the city."

"In the last four to five months, folks have sat right there and said 'Chief, I can't do this anymore,'" Boone said.

But for every officer leaving, others are signing up for service.