VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — According to new Virginia DMV statistics, 2018 was the most dangerous year for pedestrians across the state, and 2019 could be even more deadly.

John Saunders, Director of the DMV Virginia Highway Safety Office, said 123 pedestrians died in accidents last year, an all-time high for the state.

He added that Virginia is on track to top that number based on early reports of pedestrian deaths so far in 2019.

"We have to care enough to care," Saunders said. "That's just the lives [lost], that impacts families, generations and generations to come. This is serious business."

Nationwide, 6,227 pedestrians were killed in 2018, the highest total in 28 years. That number is up 35 percent since 2008.

Saunders said distracted drivers carry some of the blame, pedestrian deaths in Virginia spiked in 2016 and have stayed high since then.

"I think as drivers we need to take responsibility when we're behind the wheel of the car, our first task is that of driving," Saunders said.

AAA announced a new campaign at a distracted driving event in Virginia Beach 'Don't drive intoxicated, don't drive intexticated.' Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer said the influence of phones and technology on drivers is getting worse.

"It's bad enough that people are putting themselves in danger, they're also going to impact the lives of others," Dyer said.

Saunders said pedestrians carry some responsibility as well. He said they should wear bright and reflective clothing, use crosswalks and make sure to keep their phones and devices in their pockets too.

"We talk about speed and distraction, all of those things come together and I think we're seeing that upward trend," Saunders said.

While Virginia pedestrian deaths are up, Hampton Roads pedestrian deaths are down.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said 22 pedestrians died in 2018, compared to 27 in 2017.

Saunders said the culture has to change. He said the recent jump in pedestrian deaths should concern everyone, and people need to change their behavior both behind the wheel and on the street.

Here are the number of Virginia pedestrian deaths since 2007, according to DMV statistics: