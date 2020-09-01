CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. — Drugs kill... and not just the people who use them.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office confirms a dog has died after getting into a discarded Subway bag filled with methamphetamine, pipes and other drug paraphernalia.

Dispatchers received a call from the dog's owner Wednesday morning. The pet was roaming outside its home in Chisago Lakes Township when it apparently found the bag in a ditch off County Road 9/Oasis Road.

When the owner called the dog inside it was acting strangely, and appeared sick. The owner suspected it may have gotten into something, walked outside the home and found the Subway bag filled with 80 grams of meth and drug tools. They suspect the animal smelled food crumbs inside the bag and ingested methamphetamine. The dog was rushed to a local vet, but it could not be saved. .

The bag found by the dog also contained pills, needles and glass pipes to smoke meth.

Chisago County Sheriff's Office

Chisago County Sergeant Kyle Puelston tells KARE 11 they suspect the drugs were tossed out a vehicle window by someone who was being pulled over, or feared being pulled over. He says there are currently no suspects in the case.

"What a poison and scourge to our society this stuff is," the department said in a post about the incident on its Facebook page.

