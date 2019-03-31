HAMPTON, Va. — Basketball coach and personal trainer, Roz Groce, has never been in more need of her emotional support dog, Kingston, than right now. She can barely move off her couch.

"I'm very mobile and sitting here is very hard because I really want to get out there but I can't move," said Groce. "I can deal with the bruises, working out it's going to take time, but it's really a big blow, this is a family member, this is a child out there."

Groce was injured when she was hit by an SUV while walking Kingston in a Hampton parking lot outside her home Wednesday morning.

The accident happened near the intersection of Doolittle Rd. and Parkway Dr., a few blocks from W. Mercury Blvd. and N. King St. in Hampton.

"I dropped the leash, took a step back, I heard a pow, I was like, "she don't see me,'" said Groce.

Groce ended up lying in the middle of the street writhing in pain, but her top priority was her one-year-old Yorkie.

"And I kind of reached out, 'Kingston, come to me,' but he got nervous," said Groce.

Groce fears Kingston was so frightened by the incident he ran away. With no collar, she believes someone may be caring for him with no idea how to return the puppy home.

"All I want is my dog back, I didn't care when I was on the ground screaming, 'I'm in pain, I'm in pain,' but I just wanted my dog back, that's all I want," said Groce.

If anyone has any information about Kingston's whereabouts you can contact Groce directly at 757-713-0465. The Groce family is offering a $1,000 reward for his safe return home.