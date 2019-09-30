HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Animal Control is investigating after a woman's dog attacked her and sent her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they received the call at 5:13 p.m. regarding a dog bite in the 100 block of Powhatan Parkway.

Upon arrival, officers found the 31-year-old female victim suffered an attack from her own dog. She was taken to the hospital and her condition remains serious.

Police say a second 68-year-old female victim received a bite from the dog while trying to help the other victim. Her injuries are non-life-threatening.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim was in her backyard with multiple dogs when the bite occurred.

Officers say the attacking dog was a 92-pound pitbull, which is now in the custody of Hampton Animal Control.