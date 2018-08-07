(INSIDE EDITION) -- When Carol Jordan went to collect her mail at her Virginia home and found a note from her mail carrier, she immediately knew her mischievous dogs had been up to something.

“When we first saw the note, our initial thought was ‘what did they do now?’” Carol Jordan told InsideEdition.com.

Brothers Bear and Bull, black lab-mastiff mixes with a zeal for adventure, had been caught red-handed devouring their mail carrier’s lunch.

“Hey! I drove up to deliver a package and both of the dogs crawled in my truck,” the note, written on a delivery slip, explained. “They got into my lunch and ate an egg and some carrots and pumpkin seeds. I don’t know if that will upset their tummies, just FYI!”

It wasn’t the first time the dogs had made themselves comfortable in a visitor’s vehicle, Jordan said.

“They try to get in everyone's car that comes up our driveway,” she said. “They have climbed into the FedEx truck and sat in the driver's seat and passenger seat like they were going on a joy ride.”

But Jordan was touched that the note came from a place of concern, not annoyance, at Bear and Bull’s antics, and that the mail carrier had been forthcoming about the incident.

“The boys always look guilty so we would never had known anything went on if Mary did not leave the note,” Jordan said.

Jordan took to social media to share what her boys had done, and after a healthy dose of shaming, made them apologize.

“Sorry we ate your lunch,” a note attached to a Subway gift card for their patient mail carrier read. “Thank you for sharing! Bull & Bear Jordan.

“P.S. Our humans said thank you for leaving a note. We didn’t like the note, we got in trouble,” the note ended, concluding with a sad face.

Jordan left the gift card and note at her post office, as she was at the time unaware of who had left the note.

“We felt bad that they ate her lunch, so we (the boys) wanted to make it up to her,” Jordan said. “We live in the country and everyone here is friendly and looks out for each other. It was the right thing to do. We wanted to make it from the boys to her.”

There has been nary a dull moment since the Smithfield woman and her family rescued Bear and Bull six years ago as puppies.

“This is not the first offense of these two,” Jordan said. “They have chased mice and lizards into three riding lawnmowers and totally gutted the lawnmowers, they pulled all of our downspouts off our house as puppies, they constantly dig craters in our yard when going after moles and much more!”

Jordan’s posts about the dogs’ antics have since gone viral, as people from across the world share their experiences with their own rambunctious dogs on the newly-created Bear and Bull Jordan Faceboook page.

“So many people have commented that it brightened their day or that the boys remind them of dogs they had but are now passed on,” Jordan said. “We are floored by the amount of attention it received!”

