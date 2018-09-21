FRANKLIN, Va. (WVEC) — A domestic disturbance in Frankli turned deadly on Friday.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call for an incident where someone had been shot. Deputies responded to the 28000 block of General Thomas Highway for the shooting.

The victim, 49-year-old Luciano M. Myrick was found on the scene by officials. He was taken to Southampton Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim's father, 70-year-old McKinley Myrick was taken into custody and charged with 2nd Degree Murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shotting in an occupied dwelling.

Myrick is being held in the Southampton County Jail without bond, and his first court hearing will be September 25 at 9 a.m. in Courtland.

