RICHMOND, Va. — Dominion Energy has issued a warning about scammers calling people in Virginia and claiming they owe money on their electric bill.

WRIC-TV reported Monday that the callers pretend to work for Dominion Energy.

The callers either demand that a fine be paid or that a Dominion customer pay an outstanding balance on his or her bill. In some cases, the scammers have claimed that customers owe thousands of dollars.

Customers are usually directed to a 1-800 number that is affiliated with Dominion Energy.

As a general rule, no one should give money or bank information to someone calling to demand money.

