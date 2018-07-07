MARYLAND -- Watch out for crab meat imported from Venezuela, the Maryland Department of Health is warning crab-lovers.

According to the department, there has been nine cases of Vibrio infections in people who have eaten fresh crab meat imported from Venezuela. The meat came from a plastic tub with an "imported from Venezuela" label.

Two people were hospitalized.

The infections occurred from food prepared in both restaurants and at home and included crab cakes, seafood salad and crab benedict.

According to the Department of Health, symptoms of the infection include watery diarrhea, abdominal cramping, nausea, vomiting, fever, and chills.

Individuals can become infected through consuming Vibrio-contaminated shellfish or direct contact with infected water.

Anyone exhibiting symptoms after eating imported crab meat from Venezuela should contact their doctor. The investigation is ongoing, but Maryland crab-lovers should refrain from eating unpasteurized crab meat in the meantime.

