ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Libbey Smith had absolutely no experience with hurricanes before Dorian.

The young, single mother had decided earlier this summer to move to Florida to start a new life. So, she packed up her car with all of her possessions and her 2-year-old daughter Cora and drove to the east coast of Florida.

The Kansas City, Mo., native was thrilled when she arrived and settled into a month-long Airbnb in Daytona before selecting a job, daycare and permanent home. But Dorian had other plans.

Just a three days after getting settled in, Smith had to pack up and evacuate.

The pair drove four hours to find shelter at Charlyn Fitzgerald's home. Fitzgerald is an Airbnb host and opened her home up for free as part of the Open Home network.

Libbey and Cora have been enjoying their stay at the Fitzgerald's so much, they might completely change course again.

Libbey thinks that once the hurricane clears, she will go back to Daytona, pack up the last of their stuff and move to Tampa Bay permanently.

She calls the storm "a blessing in disguise."

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.