Dozens get COVID-19 tested after Thanksgiving at Military Circle Mall

Leaders running the Military Circle Mall Vaccination Clinic said they typically see about 100 people getting tested every week, but believe that number will expand.

As many people settle back into their routines after the holiday, some are searching for a COVID-19 test after traveling and gathering with their family for Thanksgiving.

“Many individuals who have had recent travel, had been in either large gatherings are more interested in testing so we may see an uptick in numbers,” said Norfolk’s Acting Health Director Dr. Parham Jaberi.

On Monday, dozens of people showed up at the Military Circle Mall Vaccination Clinic in Norfolk for a COVID-19 test. Many said they wanted to make sure they don’t have the virus after visiting with family over the holiday.

“I would recommend it again for the three groups. Those who are ill, those who are close contacts, and those who’ve been unvaccinated and have been in close contact with others,” Jaberi said.

PCR and Rapid tests are widely available across Hampton Roads. Barbara Smith, an executive officer at Velocity Urgent Care, said their volume of COVID-19 testing hasn’t increased in about 30 days.

“We obviously are keeping an eye on it, especially with all the news now about the new variant and all the discussion about, concerns about the variant," Smith said.

Health experts believe the new variant, on top of people gathering inside during the winter months, could cause a surge in COVID cases. Dr. Jaberi is stressing the importance of getting vaccinated and keeping yourself safe and protected.

“The best form of prevention really is to get vaccinated. Vaccination doesn’t prevent one from becoming infected but it significantly reduces your chances,” Jaberi said.

The testing clinic is open every Monday at Military Circle Mall from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Vaccinations are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.