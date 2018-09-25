RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Officials say more than 70 buildings have been damaged or destroyed during a storm that spawned at least 10 tornadoes in Virginia from the remnants of Hurricane Florence.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Chesterfield County was hit hardest Sept. 17, with 47 structures damaged or destroyed. Officials say the estimated dollar loss of the 47 building sustaining structural damage in the county exceeded $1.8 million.

Henrico spokesman Steve Knockemu says one commercial building and 13 single family residences were damaged in Henrico, but none of the residential properties were condemned.

Richmond had nine structures that were damaged or destroyed, while Hanover County had at least one. A spokesman to Richmond's mayor says eight of the nine properties were damaged by falling trees, and five were deemed unsafe or uninhabitable by city inspectors.

