VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A man charged with driving while intoxicated died at the hospital Thursday while he was in the custody of the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office.

Virginia Beach police officers had arrested him Wednesday. They said shortly before noon, officer were at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the 2500 block of Pacific Avenue. As a result of their investigation, police arrested a 66-year-old Virginia Beach man and charged him with one misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.

Officers said it was the man's second offense within 5 to 10 years. He was taken to a local hospital. Once cleared there, he went to the Virginia Beach Correctional Center. A judge denied him bond. The jail's medical staff screened him. Late Wednesday, staff members could tell he needed additional medical care. An ambulance took him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he died Thursday afternoon.

The medical examiner's office determined he died as a result of injuries from the crash Wednesday.

Virginia Beach police said the people in the other car involved in the wreck had serious injuries but should survive.

No further information has been released at this time.

