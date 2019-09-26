GREENSBORO, N.C. — "They'd cut through the neighborhood sometimes. They'd be flying up the street doing 50, 60 miles an hour. It's a 25 mile an hour zone and there are kids on the street," said Scott Till.

He's lived in Greensboro since 2010 and says he's noticed several dirt bikes and ATV's driving recklessly, where they're not supposed to be over the last few years.

"They came by me and cut me off. I had to lock up my brakes," said Till.

Greensboro Police say ATV's are not street legal. Dirt bikes are allowed on the roads, but they have to be registered, the driver has to be licensed, and must wear a DOT approved helmet.

"The police have been called on them several times and the police always get there right after they're gone," said Till.

Greensboro Police say the calls come in sporadically, based on when groups of riders are out. They want to educate riders to use ATV's and dirt bikes safely. However, police will charge those who violate the law.

"I want it to be stopped I mean because it's not right. They shouldn't be allowed to do it," said Till.

Police say the charges for ATV and dirt bike violations can range from various traffic violations depending on how they're riding.

