Arby's is staying true to its slogan "we have the meats" by adding duck meat to the menu.

The fast-food chain, known for its roast beef sandwiches, will begin offering duck sandwiches on Oct. 20 at select locations in "very limited quantities," according to an Arby's press release.

But if you want to taste the duck sandwich for yourself, you might need to get ready for a road trip across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel and beyond. The closest location to Hampton Roads: an Arby's on the Maryland Eastern Shore in Cambridge.

The Cambridge Arby's located at 2731 Dorchester Square will offer the specialty item while supplies last.

The duck sandwich will feature premium duck breast, smoked cherry sauce and crispy onions on the signature Arby's bun. The new sandwich is a tribute to hunting season but is only available at 16 locations nationwide.

For more information about the special duck sandwich offer and participating locations, visit https://arbys.com/duck.

