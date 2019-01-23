WASHINGTON — The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia is being impacted by the partial government shutdown.

The court order issued Wednesday will continue with anything absolutely necessary that is required by Article III in the Constitution.

However, all activities that are considered non-excepted will be suspended until "appropriations are made."

The Court will need to limit the number of staff, which means furloughs will be carried out.

Below is the court order shutdown:

The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia has courts in Alexandria, Norfolk, Richmond, and Newport News.

Click here for more information from the United States District Court Eastern District of Virginia.