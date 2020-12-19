Twelve uppercuts, eleven forward punches, ten yards of leaping | virtual gym class gets creative

The 12 Days of Gym class was designed by Ashley Black, a P.E. teacher at DJ Montague Elementary School. It puts a fitness twist on the Christmas classic.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Twelve uppercuts, eleven forward punches, ten yards of leaping, nine ways of dancing, eight ropes for climbing.

No? Not the classic you remember? That's fair, this technically is a remix.

The 12 Days of Gym class was designed by Ashley Black, a P.E. teacher at Williamsburg's DJ Montague Elementary School. It puts a fitness twist on the Christmas classic.

"I wanted to make the lessons fun, active, and as exciting as I could," said Black, stressing the need for extra engagement with the school system doing virtual PE since last March.

If her goal was fun, the ingredients are here.

They've got penguins, hoola-hooping, bumblebees dabbing, and a dolphin doing a little bit of everything.

Each animal is derived from the various school's mascots.