Governor announces $16.4 million grant program to improve security infrastructure at Virginia schools

NORFOLK, Va. — Some Hampton Roads parents are concerned about their children's safety at school and have prepared them for an active shooter situation.

“She has two bulletproof vests in her bookbag, and we had to pretty much do like a scenario in case anything was to happen in school,” parent Kayla Washington said.

Washington said, with the increase in violence across the country, she’s thinking about homeschooling her 11-year-old daughter.

Parent Tara Froehler said she's considering the same for her daughter.

“My husband and I have been talking about the potential of hopefully having enough money for private school … or the possibility of homeschooling," Froehler said. "I have experience in childcare and pre-school in the past.”

Though, their minds could change after Governor Glenn Youngkin announced new "Stronger Connection" grants to improve school safety: $16.4 million in funding is expected to improve security in high-need school divisions across the state.

“We know students learn best when they feel safe in their classrooms, and when teachers are able to focus on the academic needs and wellbeing of their students,” said Governor Youngkin.

The grants will prioritize school divisions where students are at an increased risk of violence. The criteria for awarding the grants also prioritizes rural schools and schools with a high percentage of economically disadvantaged students.

"It probably would have a lot of parents feel a little bit at ease, put their minds a little bit at ease," Washington said. "These parents hope new funding will make a big difference for Virginia schools."

The grants will help purchase advanced security equipment, provide threat detection technology and improve communication during emergencies. School divisions can also use the money to analyze threat assessment data and fund school resource and security officers where there are none.

“More money toward things that definitely matter will actually promote better change than things that don’t,” Froehler said.