VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Wesleyan University is partnering with Scholarship Sharing to host a free scholarship and college fair this weekend.

The eighth annual Scholarship and College Fair will take place September 21, 2019, from noon until 4 p.m. at Virginia Wesleyan's Jane P. Batten Student Center. The event is free and open to students from high school, current college students, and adult learners.

You can register to attend by visiting ScholarshipSharing.org.

This event will help students learn about ways to fund a higher education through scholarships, financial aid, and grants. In-state and out-of-state colleges will also be exhibiting tables with information on their institutional scholarship and financial aid programs.

Several colleges will also be waiving admissions fees and providing on-site applications for enrollment & awarding scholarships to their schools.

Students will also be able to get free professional headshots for portfolios and scholarship applications.

Tickets will also be available at the door, but pre-registration is highly encouraged.

RELATED: IN SESSION: Suffolk students spread financial literacy through startup business

RELATED: IN SESSION: Military works to recruit students through STEM