Active shooter training for childcare providers to be held in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — In the wake of the shooting at Richneck Elementary School, as well as dozens of other school shootings across the country, two organizations - Childcare Aware and the Institute for Childhood Preparedness - are teaming up to provide active shooter training geared toward protecting children 5-years-old and under across Virginia.

The first such training session took place Saturday in Woodbridge. The next of these training opportunities will be held on Saturday, April 15, in Newport News.

“It's every early childhood professionals nightmare to have to deal with somebody coming into your program that is not safe have an idea of how to hide the children and how to keep the environment safe,” Donna Wilson-Peal with Childcare Aware told our sister station, WUSA.

Executive director of the Institute for Childhood Preparedness, Andy Roszak, came up with the program nine years ago after not seeing any training of the type for early childhood centers.

Roszak says in case of an emergency protocols for those caring for infants and toddlers will be different, according to WUSA.

“High school students can tell them hey this is what we do we’re not going to have that luxury with a 2-month-old or even a two-year-old so teachers really have to be on their game really have to be prepared for this ahead of time,” Roszak told them.

As described on their website: "The live 3-hour in-person course has been specifically designed for those working in early childhood education. The session will be conducted by the Institute for Childhood Preparedness, a national organization that helps early childhood programs prepare for, respond to and recover from emergencies and disasters."

They said those that take the class will learn:

Evidence-based techniques and strategies to prepare for and respond to an active shooter incident

How to conduct safety drills, develop a customized plan, and work together to ensure staff, teachers, and children are best prepared to respond to any at-risk situation.

Strategies to keep children calm and quiet during crisis.

They also made a point to emphasize that the course is "designed to prepare early childhood professionals, not scare them," and that they would NOT be using any live or simulated ammunition in this training.

The training session will be held April 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church and Child Care Center, 765 J Clyde Morris Blvd, in Newport News.

They said there was a capacity of 50 people for the session, and that they require participants to take their online safety course first.