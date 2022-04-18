ODU graduates will get to hear from Angela Bassett, award-winning actress

In a post on the ODU Facebook page, many former graduates commented that they were excited for her to visit their alma mater.

Old Dominion University graduates can look forward to hearing from an award-winning actress at the College of Arts and Letters commencement ceremony on May 6.

Yale University alumna Angela Bassett is known for her work in "Black Panther," "Mission Impossible - Fallout," "How Stella Got Her Groove Back," "Malcolm X," "What's Love Got to Do with It," "A Black Lady Sketch Show" and many other films and TV shows.

In a post on the ODU Facebook page, many former graduates commented that they were excited for her to visit their alma mater.

On Monday, the university also announced that ODU President Dr. Brian O. Hemphill, Sachin Shetty and Howard P. Kern would all be speaking at events throughout the commencement season.

Shetty is the executive director of the Center for Secure and Intelligent Critical Systems at ODU's Virginia Modeling, Analysis and Simulation Center (VMASC). He'll speak at the advanced degree ceremony on May 6.

Kern is the president and chief executive officer of Sentara Healthcare. He'll speak at the graduation for the Frank Batten College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, the College of Sciences and the School of Cybersecurity on May 7.