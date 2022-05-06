Actress Angela Bassett speaks at Old Dominion University's Class of 2022 graduation

Angela Bassett, known for roles n "Black Panther," "What's Love Got to Do with It," and many other films and shows serves as keynote speaker at ODU's commencement.

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University's Class of 2022 celebrates commencement Friday when graduates will get to hear a speech from award-winning actress Angela Bassett.

Bassett, an alumna of Yale University, is known for her work in "Black Panther," "Mission Impossible - Fallout," "How Stella Got Her Groove Back," "Malcolm X," "What's Love Got to Do with It," "A Black Lady Sketch Show" and many other films and TV shows.

She's the keynote speaker at the ceremony for ODU's College of Arts and Letters which includes Art, Communication & Theater, English, History, Humanities, Music, and many other programs.

The university is live-streaming the ceremony. You can watch it below.