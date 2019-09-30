School divisions throughout Hampton Roads were celebrating and boasting Monday after several received 100% accreditation for the 2019-2020 academic year.

In all, 13 school divisions received the distinction:

Chesapeake Public Schools

Gloucester County Public Schools

Hampton City Schools

Isle of Wight County Schools

Mathews County

Middlesex County Public Schools

Poquoson City Public Schools

Southampton County Public Schools

Suffolk Public Schools

Sussex County Public Schools

Virginia Beach City Public Schools

Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools

York County School Division

Full accreditation means that the divisions meet or exceed the Virginia Board of Education's expectations for achievement and improving student outcomes.

Among the Seven Cities, proper, last year, only Virginia Beach City Public Schools received full accreditation.

For the first time in its history, Hampton City Schools is 100% accredited.

RELATED: Parents beg for change after drivers caught on camera blowing by stopped school buses

RELATED: Many want answers after bullying allegation: 'They need to tell us what’s going on and how they will not have this happen again'

Schools earn one of the following three accreditation ratings based on performance on school quality indicators, as follows:

Accredited – Schools with all school quality indicators at either Level One or Level Two. In addition, high-performing schools with waivers from annual accreditation authorized by the General Assembly are rated as Accredited.

Accredited with Conditions – Schools with one or more school quality indicators at Level Three

Accreditation Denied – Schools that fail to adopt or fully implement required corrective actions to address Level Three school-quality indicators.

Schools that meet Level One requirements meet or exceed state standards or sufficient improvement. Level Two accredited schools near state standards or sufficient improvement. Level Three schools are below state standards.

This year, 92% of Virginia schools earned an "Accredited" rating. The Virginia Department of Education says that schools are "making progress in reducing chronic absenteeism, but that declines in performance on state reading tests -- especially among black and economically disadvantaged students -- have resulted in an increase in the number of schools that will receive state assistance to address achievement gaps in English."