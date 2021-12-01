Appalachian State and UNC-Charlotte delay in-person classes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Appalachian State University and the University of North Carolina-Charlotte have delayed the start of in-person classes as the number of coronavirus cases rise across the state.
The Greensboro News & Record reported Monday that in-person classes at Appalachian State won’t begin until Feb. 1.
That is two weeks later than originally planned.
UNC-Charlotte said on Monday that it is pushing back face-to-face classes by a month.
UNC-Chapel Hill was the first public university in North Carolina to push back the start of in-person undergraduate classes.