Appalachian State and UNC-Charlotte delay in-person classes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Appalachian State University and the University of North Carolina-Charlotte have delayed the start of in-person classes as the number of coronavirus cases rise across the state.

The Greensboro News & Record reported Monday that in-person classes at Appalachian State won’t begin until Feb. 1.

That is two weeks later than originally planned.

UNC-Charlotte said on Monday that it is pushing back face-to-face classes by a month.