NORFOLK, Va. — It's that time again: time for your kids to head back to school for another successful year!

Make sure to share photos of your children as they head back to school with us by emailing shareit@13newsnow.com or through Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag, #NowOn13. You might see yours on-air and online!

Meanwhile over on the Outer Banks, classes in Dare County will be canceled Wednesday through Friday, due to potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian.

And with students back in class in Hampton Roads, there's a chance for more delays later this week.

RELATED: Portsmouth extending school times by 10 minutes

RELATED: IN SESSION: Virginia Beach elementary students start new year with more recess

RELATED: Virginia Beach School Board approves full-day kindergarten, tax increase