RICHMOND, Va. — Students from the Bahamas are waking up in Virginia, after arriving in Richmond late Monday night.

The nearly four-dozen students are here to take Hampton University up on its offer of a free semester after Hurricane Dorian battered the islands.

One of the displaced students says her childhood home no longer stands, and she can't wait to dive into her studies.

"I hope that God is going to be with us," the student said. "Because when you think of all the people, all the kindness, all the help they've offered us, who don't know us, the most we can do is repay them with excellence."

HU will welcome the Bahamian students Tuesday afternoon in the Student Center Ballroom.

The students will be able to attend classes for the fall 2019 semester and receive room and board for one semester.

Students will have the option to stay at HU once the semester is over at regular rates for tuition and fees.

