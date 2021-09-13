Beyoncé, Jay-Z donate to NSU to create scholarships for students in creative fields

Their 'About Love' scholarship supports students in arts and creative fields at five HBCUs nationwide.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z made a donation to Norfolk State University (NSU) to create scholarships for students in arts and creative fields.

Their philanthropic organizations, the Shawn Carter Foundation and BeyGOOD, joined forces with jewelry company Tiffany & Co. to create the 'About Love' scholarship.

They donated $2 million to five select Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) nationwide to award those scholarships, including NSU.

According to Tiffany & Co., the scholarship is for students getting a degree in creative fields (visual arts, media, performance, design, etc.), history and communications. In a press release, NSU said the scholarships will be awarded based on economic need and academic standing.

13News Now reached out to NSU about how students can apply and which specific majors qualify.

