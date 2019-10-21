WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Tim Kaine cosponsored a bill to help homeless and foster students get the support they need to access and succeed in higher educations.

The bill, Higher Education Access and Success for Homeless and Foster Youth Act, encourages colleges and universities to work with the federal government to improve outreach to the resources for homeless and foster students, including streamlining FAFSA.

Kaine said the legislation would ease the burden of verification, clarifying eligibility for financial aid, helping students access housing options between terms, and designating liaisons to help provide services for these vulnerable students. It would also require the U.S. Department of Education to help resolve questions about a student’s independence, publish more transparent data on the number of homeless and foster youth served, and ensure its grant programs identify, recruit, and prepare homeless and foster students for college.

“Every student deserves the opportunity to pursue higher education, but homeless and foster youth often face unique obstacles and don’t get the support they need,” Kaine said. “I’m proud this legislation will help remove barriers and empower students to access knowledge for a more promising future.”

View the full legislation below:

This legislation, which Kaine also cosponsored last Congress, was introduced by Senators Patty Murray (D-WA) and Rob Portman (R-OH).

