Education

More bills seek to increase attendance at NC school events

The House voted on Wednesday for two bills that attempt to raise the capacity of venues from Cooper’s 30% limit to as high as 50%.
Credit: Evan Watson (13News Now)
6-year-old Kayden McLeod logs on to his zoom class as an elementary school student in Norfolk Public Schools. His family says he's thriving in a virtual learning environment.

RALEIGH, N.C. — More North Carolina state legislators are trying to get more spectators at school sporting events or college graduations that are beyond what Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 latest executive order allows. 

One measure would apply statewide and include K-12 schools, community colleges and University of North Carolina campuses. 

Another bill would apply to outdoor sporting events at public and private K-12 schools in roughly a dozen counties. 

The Senate has approved separate measures focused on outdoor high school sporting events.

