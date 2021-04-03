More bills seek to increase attendance at NC school events

The House voted on Wednesday for two bills that attempt to raise the capacity of venues from Cooper’s 30% limit to as high as 50%.

RALEIGH, N.C. — More North Carolina state legislators are trying to get more spectators at school sporting events or college graduations that are beyond what Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 latest executive order allows.

The House voted on Wednesday for two bills that attempt to raise the capacity of venues from Cooper’s 30% limit to as high as 50%.

One measure would apply statewide and include K-12 schools, community colleges and University of North Carolina campuses.

Another bill would apply to outdoor sporting events at public and private K-12 schools in roughly a dozen counties.