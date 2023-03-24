York County school officials find bullets near elementary school

The bag was found near the student drop-off/pick up lanes at Yorktown Elementary School.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — For the second time in a week, ammunition has been discovered by local school officials - this time in York County.

According to a letter sent to parents of Yorktown Elementary School, administrators at the school were notified late Wednesday that some third-grade students had found a bag with what they said appeared to be bullets inside.

The bag was found near the student drop-off/pick-up lanes.

The letter said the school system immediately notified the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office. They then followed what they described as their emergency response protocols, which included searching the area where the bag of bullets was found.

They said they didn't find anything else of concern and that there was no indication that there was also a gun on the school campus.

Then, on Thursday afternoon, someone found a single bullet in the same area in which the bag of bullets had been found the previous day. They said they would be searching the area again using "additional tools."

The discovery of ammunition on the grounds of Yorktown Elementary School comes on the heels of ammunition being found on a Suffolk school bus during a random search on Thursday morning.

That bus was en route to Col. Fred Cherry Middle School. They said no one was hurt or threatened, and no gun was found.