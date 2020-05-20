x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

education

Cambridge University scraps in-person lectures for 2020-2021

Cambridge said late Tuesday that all lectures will be held virtually and streamed online until summer 2021.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 1938 file photo, Cambridge University students sit during a lecture in Cambridge, England. Cambridge has become the first university in Britain to cancel all face-to-face lectures for the 2020-21 academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic, after 800 years welcoming students to its cloisters, quadrangles and classrooms. (AP Photo, File)

LONDON, UK — Cambridge has become the first university in Britain to cancel all face-to-face lectures for the 2020-21 academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

It likely won’t be the last, as the virus threatens the foundations of the traditional student experience, and the finances of universities around the world. 

Cambridge said late Tuesday that all lectures will be held virtually and streamed online until summer 2021.

The 800-year-old university says it may be possible to hold tutorials and other teaching in small groups when the new academic year starts in October, as long as social distancing can be followed.

RELATED: WWII veteran who became viral health fundraiser to be knighted

RELATED: Fear of the future: Class of 2020 enters a world in crisis

RELATED: Historically black colleges work to help students amid virus