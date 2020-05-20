Cambridge University scraps in-person lectures for 2020-2021

Cambridge said late Tuesday that all lectures will be held virtually and streamed online until summer 2021.

LONDON, UK — Cambridge has become the first university in Britain to cancel all face-to-face lectures for the 2020-21 academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It likely won’t be the last, as the virus threatens the foundations of the traditional student experience, and the finances of universities around the world.

