Catholic Diocese of Richmond reopens private schools for five-day, in-person instruction

NORFOLK, Va. — On August 20, the Catholic Diocese of Richmond announced its private schools would soon be opening for in-person classes, five days a week.

Classes are set to start on August 24. That goes for Christ the King Catholic School in Norfolk, among other schools.

There will be requirements for regular health screenings, social distancing and mask wearing for all students and staff in the schools, according to the release.

The Diocesan website said the different localities might vary their protocols slightly.

"Most diocesan Catholic schools applied for the Intent to Vary, which means that each school submitted an application to maintain a physical distance between three and six feet in classrooms to the local health department and the Virginia Council for Private Education (VCPE)," the website reads. "The distance between students could be as few as three feet apart when space is limited; however, a six-foot distance will be maintained wherever possible."

A recorded message from Superintendent Kelly Lazzara said the decisions were made with the safety, health and wellbeing of students and staff in mind.

The website said in-person bonds between Catholic teachers and their students were a strength of faith-based education.