Chesapeake Bay Foundation offering clean water stewardship class for Hampton Roads

The VoiCeS class is an annual course, but this year, the foundation is taking it virtual, to prevent both the spread of pollution and coronavirus.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation announced it would be offering its extensive VoiCeS (Volunteers as Chesapeake Stewards) clean water stewardship class online through October and November 2020.

The topics feature pollution, bay science, local geography and ecology, environmental justice and restoration tips.

The class itself is an annual program, meant to equip residents with the information and tools to be advocates for the Chesapeake Bay - but with coronavirus changing the way people work and learn, CBF made a few changes this year.

For one matter, it's the first time the class will stretch watershed-wide. Normally, the bay region is broken down into smaller adult education groups.

It's a six-week course with virtual meetings from 7-8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, and participants will be able to watch the additional 1-2 hours of recorded lessons any time between lessons.

CBF was also planning a field trip with the course, but said it would wait for "a later date when we can safely gather."

It costs $25 per household, and registration is required. Classes begin on October 6.