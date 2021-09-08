Chesapeake Bay Foundation bringing back outdoor classes for young learners

The organization stopped the classes in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is bringing back its outdoor education program this Fall. It's a way to teach young learners about the nation’s largest estuary.

The education program takes students outside to explore the Chesapeake Bay watershed and learn about actions people can take to protect it.

Teachers can sign their classes up for one or multi-day programs. They have the option to pick from canoe, boat, or land-based experiences. The programs this fall will take place from late September through early December.

The program hit pause in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began. In a press release, the organization said it's taking steps to protect the health of students and educators.

Students will have to take a health check 24 hours before attending a day program and wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible. For overnight programs, students and other participants will have to be vaccinated.

If you're a teacher interested in signing up, visit the organization's website.