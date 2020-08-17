Church in Chesapeake donates money to school system to buy Chromebooks for pre-K students

The Mount Global, a church system with a branch in Chesapeake, donated $30,000 to purchase some Chromebook tablets for pre-K programs.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Public Schools had happy news to share Monday morning: The Mount Global, a church system with a branch in Chesapeake, donated $30,000 to purchase some Chromebook tablets for pre-K programs that previously didn't have access to them.

A release from the school board said this donation would help 360 children in seven schools.

That includes B.M. Williams Primary, Camelot Elementary, Georgetown Primary, Rena B. Wright Primary, Southwestern Elementary, Thurgood Marshall Elementary and Western Branch Primary schools.

In Chesapeake, even though parents have the option to choose between blended learning or online education, all students are scheduled to start the school year virtually (until coronavirus cases recede in the area).