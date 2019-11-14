CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Most students don't usually take field trips to the grocery stores, but this field trip for some kids in Chesapeake taught an important lesson.

Kindergartners from Primrose at Cahoon Commons didn't go to a museum or historical park. They went to Kroger and it was all a part of a lesson about community outreach.

They swung by the store to buy non-perishable items for the Foodbank of Southeastern & Eastern Shore. It's part of the school's annual Caring and Giving Food Drive.

The initiative is a part of a month where students do chores at home to learn responsibility and earn money for those in need in the surrounding community.

More than a dozen students combined their earnings and created a shopping list of nutritious items. Foodbank representatives were there for the full grocery shopping trip, too.