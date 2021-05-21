Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk high schools plan to move graduation ceremonies to Chartway Arena

The schools are anticipating that the distancing and capacity restrictions will be lifted and graduation ceremonies can commence indoors at Chartway Arena.

High schools from Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Suffolk school systems plan to move their graduation ceremonies to Chartway Arena.

The move comes after Gov. Ralph Northam's announcement that COVID restrictions would be eased starting May 28. The relaxed restrictions align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated guidelines that state fully vaccinated Americans no longer have to mask up in most settings.

The school systems are anticipating that the distancing and capacity restrictions will be lifted and graduation ceremonies can commence indoors at the Chartway Arena, according to a news release.