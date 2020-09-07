Chesapeake Public Schools counselors prepare to help students when they return to school

Students are missing teachers, peers, and the overall in-person learning experience. That brings additional emotional and social challenges for school counselors.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — We all know school is important to a child’s growth not just academically, but emotionally and socially.

That’s where school counselors play a crucial role, and this upcoming school year they face some unique challenges for the fall semester.

13News Now spoke with the head counselor for Chesapeake Public Schools.

Joyce Dugan oversees 127 school counselors within the Chesapeake Public School division.

"At the beginning of the school year, we need to all be on board with what trauma looks like," Dugan said.

She said students faced their own kinds of trauma during the coronavirus pandemic.

So now, school counselors are using an online resource to strengthen their skills, before school starts again. They’re using a website that provides COVID-19 specific webinars for school counselors.

They can look at their own skills, like teaching mindfulness, and build them up before students return.

Dugan said addressing an emotional issue first is crucial for a student to learn.

"They need to be tackled not just with a counselor but with administrators, and teachers and counselors and students,” said Dugan.

Virginia Beach Public Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence said mental health support is a big resource public schools bring to students.

“We are deeply concerned about what we're hearing about a rise in suicidal ideation among young people in our country. The loneliness and isolation that's come with this pandemic for children," Spence said.

Mira Roberts said she's seen some of the emotional disconnect as a mother of two.

"You stick them in a bubble at home and they lose that. And it's very challenging for them and I see it with my son,” said Roberts.

She said her kids are in Norfolk Public Schools.

"[My son] just hasn't had access to his group of friends for the first time in his entire life," Roberts explained.

So, she hopes the coronavirus pandemic will end soon and kids in the community can have that in-person support again.