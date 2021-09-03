Chesapeake Public Schools raises teacher starting salaries, approves new budget

Chesapeake Public Schools is set to fund teacher raises, full-day Kindergarten options and computer science programs for middle school students, among other projects

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In a Monday night school board meeting, Chesapeake Public Schools approved a new budget for the 2021-2022 school year that included teacher raises, full-day Kindergarten options and computer science programs for middle school students.

The money for these new benefits came in part from a state and sales tax increase, and a federal waiver to provide meals to students at no cost.

Here are some of the features coming in the new, $634 million budget:

A "learning loss supplement" that could be used to extend the school year, provide counseling, summer school, tutoring or remediation

The budget for 25 more "student support" positions like nurses, social workers, psychologists and behavioral specialists

Funding for an additional year of high school for special education students

50 new buses

Access to a 5% salary increase for SOQ positions

Higher raises per year for support staff and administrators

Teachers' starting salaries will now be $47,150 instead of $46,752. That means teachers could reach the top of their pay scale, $85,266, one year early.

You can read the full budget presentation online.