Chesapeake Public Schools looking to fill dozens of teaching positions and more in job fair

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Public Schools is no exception to the staffing shortage experienced not only statewide, but also across the country.
Right now, the Virginia Department of Education is reporting for the 2022-2023 school year, school divisions in total experienced a shortage of more than 3,000. Chesapeake Public Schools is looking to fill 40 of the positions.
In addition to teachers, the school division is also looking to fill the following:
- 40 teachers
- 20 secondary teachers
- 70 bus drivers
- 25 School Security Officers (new positions)
- 30 custodians
- 9 nurses
- 50 school nutritionists
- 6 school psychologists
- 14 IT workers
Dozens of people showed up within the first hour of the job fair Thursday morning. It runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
If you missed the job fair, you can find a list of jobs available and how to apply here.