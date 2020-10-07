Chesapeake School Board releases statement about member's controversial Facebook posts

Christie New Craig said "the government has ... figured out a way to make you believe that COVID-19 is deadly" and the rules were meant to oppose President Trump.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake School Board member posted some controversial coronavirus-related statements to Facebook in May and June, spurring a public response from the board.

On June 29, Christie New Craig posted a paragraph including false coronavirus claims, where she said "the government has successfully figured out a way to make you believe that Covid-19 [sic] is deadly," and "this is all being done to keep Trump from winning again in 2020."

New Craig also said, "As far as wearing a mask if you feel that it is protecting you then I support you, but I choose not to wear one. Again, this is a test to see who and how many will succumb to their demands! 🤬"

You can read a screenshot of the full post below.

Health experts from Sentara Healthcare to the Center for Disease Control have said wearing a mask prevents the wearer from potentially spreading coronavirus-carrying droplets from your breath to people nearby.

Governor Northam has mandated that people wear face masks when they go to public indoor areas, like stores or offices.

New Craig also shared an image of a fortune cookie, displaying the message "You not have coronavirus," that claims to be a COVID-19 rapid test kit from China.

The school board member hasn't answered several phone calls and Facebook messages requesting comment on her coronavirus-related posts. She has since set her Facebook settings to "private."

Victoria Proffitt, the chairman of the school board, posted a response to her campaign Facebook page Thursday night.

In the statement, Proffitt said "Board members maintain their right to freedom of expression. However, it is important to note that the opinions of one Board member do not represent the thoughts, ideas, beliefs and/or opinions of the other Board members ... or the school district."

New Craig's messages come at the same time families and governments across the country are deciding what to do about school in the fall, while there is no coronavirus vaccine.

On Sunday, New Craig wrote on her campaign page, "I SUPPORT Opening schools in September!!!"

The Chesapeake School Board released its back-to-school plans for the city earlier this week.

Under the new guidance, parents would be able to make individual choices about whether or not to send students back to in-person classes. Teachers would also get a choice of whether to teach virtually or in-person.