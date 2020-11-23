Chesapeake school board to hold emergency meeting to discuss school plans

Other school boards around Hampton Roads have decided to keep all of their students learning virtually as COVID-19 cases in the region rise.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake school board will meet virtually to discuss any potential, necessary changes in their current school plans as COVID-19 cases rise in the region.

On Sunday, Chesapeake reported 111 cases, which was the second-highest number of cases for that day in the Hampton Roads area after Virginia Beach, which reported 127.

The school board will mull over whether to take any more precautions due to current COVID-19 metrics and data.

Some elementary and middle school students have been back in the classrooms for a few months. The division has been working to smoothly transition most of its students from remote instruction to in-person this semester.

In recent weeks, other local school boards decided to dial back in-person learning and shift back to full virtual instruction for the time being.

This is not only due to the rise in cases but also because of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. The risk of increased travel and social gatherings could ultimately lead to case spikes within school buildings.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Hampton City Schools are two divisions in the area that elected to send all of their students back to learning virtually full-time through Thanksgiving.

Portsmouth Public Schools leaders also decided to keep all of their students on a remote learning plan until February. The school board for Suffolk Public Schools voted to push back their plans to resume in-person learning until January, at the earliest.