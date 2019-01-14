NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Christopher Newport is waiving its application fee for children of federal employees and federal contractors who are facing missed paychecks due to the government shutdown.

“At a time when high school seniors are applying to college and their families are enduring economic hardship, this is a small step we can take to reduce costs and stress for the federal workers who serve and protect us,” Dean of Admission Rob Lange said in a press release.

Usually, the $65 fee covers the cost of processing applications, but the university will absorb that lost revenue through the remainder of the current admission cycle, regardless of when the shutdown ends.

In the application, prospective students need to enter the name of the parents' employer impacted by the government shutdown.

