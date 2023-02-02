CNU announces Coast Guard Rear Adm. William Kelly as new president

He has served as superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut since May 2019.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Coast Guard Rear Admiral William G. Kelly will become the next president of Christopher Newport University (CNU) on July 1, school officials announced Thursday.

Kelly's appointment will mark the end of his 36-year career with the U.S. Coast Guard. He has served as superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut since May 2019.

The university said the Board of Visitors' vote to name Kelly as CNU's president was unanimous, citing his "life of public service and commitment to leadership, moral character, and honor."

“President Select William Kelly exemplifies a life of distinguished service,” CNU Rector Lindsey Carney Smith wrote in a news release. “His dedication to the principles of scholarship, a life of purpose, and to student success makes him the perfect compassionate leader for Christopher Newport as the University begins its next chapter.”

The university statement said Kelly was selected as CNU's sixth president after a "yearlong rigorous inclusive nationwide search." It comes after the retirement of former CNU president Paul S. Trible, Jr. in 2022. Triple led the university for 26 years.

“Admiral Kelly is an inspired choice,” Trible said in the school's release. " ... I am confident that CNU’s best days lie ahead.”