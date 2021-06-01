College of the Albemarle to offer course in mental health first aid

It will be for students in the school’s human services technology program, which is for entry-level positions in mental health fields.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — College of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City says it will offer a course in first aid for mental health amid the surge of mental health challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that the community college will conduct the eight-hour course this spring.

It will be for students in the school’s human services technology program, which is for entry-level positions in mental health fields.

The course will eventually be offered to professionals in such areas as law enforcement and education.