Colleges in Virginia's District 3 to get $46 million in coronavirus relief

Congressman Bobby Scott said students will be able to apply for emergency grants from their colleges to cover housing, food and essentials.

NORFOLK, Va. — Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03) announced Monday that colleges in the state's third congressional district would get $46 million dollars to alleviate the financial effects of coronavirus on higher education.

The money will be dispersed between eight schools, and half of the funds will be set aside to provide emergency cash assistance grants to students.

Those grants can be used on housing, food and other essentials, Scott wrote.

"In passing the CARES Act, Congress issued a down payment on the immediate and substantial relief that displaced students and cash-strapped institutions need to cope with this crisis," Scott wrote.

Here's how the money will be dispersed in the third district:

Christopher Newport University: $2,893,936

Eastern Virginia Medical School: $329,653

Hampton University: $4,264,342

Norfolk State University: $6,901,715

Old Dominion University: $15,548,901

Paul D. Camp Community College: $512,617

Thomas Nelson Community College: $3,853,969

Tidewater Community College: $11,999,956

Scott said the CARES Act would include an additional $1 billion for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Tribal Colleges and Universities and other minority-serving institutions.